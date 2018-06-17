Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,337,000 after buying an additional 1,793,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 807,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 768,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after buying an additional 177,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse opened at $66.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $452,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

