Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

Headlines about Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Textainer Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4635773826955 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of Textainer Group traded down $0.15, reaching $16.75, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 275,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,648. The firm has a market cap of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.50. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.