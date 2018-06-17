Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Textron (TXT) Stock Price

Headlines about Textron (NYSE:TXT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Textron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.6745071608527 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price target on shares of Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Textron has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,050,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $9,976,842.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,087,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,225 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

