22,944 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 17,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $663,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.03 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

