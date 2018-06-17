Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Torchmark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of TMK stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 35.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $1,115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,603 shares in the company, valued at $47,488,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $86,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,375 shares of company stock worth $9,425,654. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

