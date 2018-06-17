The ChampCoin Market Cap Reaches $7.22 Million (CRYPTO:TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $0.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The ChampCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00587091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00254122 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00095088 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 218,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,925,727 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is thechampcoin.com. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TCC Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for The ChampCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ChampCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.