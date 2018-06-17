Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Clorox by 33.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clorox by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 195,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Clorox by 107.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.98.

Shares of Clorox opened at $128.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

