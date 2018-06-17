First Personal Financial Services Has $3.46 Million Stake in Clorox Co (CLX)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,210,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.72 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.98.

Shares of Clorox traded up $0.96, hitting $128.85, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,000. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

