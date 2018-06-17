KBC Group NV Has $24.80 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola opened at $44.12 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.80 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

