Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $44.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.