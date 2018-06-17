The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,394. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,096 shares of company stock valued at $391,604 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

