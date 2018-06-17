The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.72 Million

Brokerages predict that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $573.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.05 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $577.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.86 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,264.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,440,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 295,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 721,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The GEO Group has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $33.40.

The GEO Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

