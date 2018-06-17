The Gym Group (GYM) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($4.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.42) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.99) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.13) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.40 ($4.25).

GYM opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.83) on Friday. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.53).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

