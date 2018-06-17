The Gym Group (GYM) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 320. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Gym Group traded as high as GBX 283.61 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.70). 464,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 119,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.51).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GYM. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 332 ($4.42) to GBX 367 ($4.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.99) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.40 ($4.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from The Gym Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

