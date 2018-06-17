Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:THG opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.97%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,782.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $225,781.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

