Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Axa

AXA cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93,104 shares during the period. AXA owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $112,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after buying an additional 259,863 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,123,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,062,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,572,000 after buying an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,758,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,860,000 after buying an additional 234,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot traded up $0.87, hitting $200.54, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,820,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,293. The company has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

