The Manitowoc Company (MTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The Manitowoc traded down $0.51, reaching $26.02, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a PE ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.58. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Manitowoc news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $92,889.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Antoniuk bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

