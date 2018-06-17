The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $166.92 Million Holdings in Honeywell (HON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Honeywell worth $166,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell alerts:

Shares of Honeywell opened at $150.23 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.