New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) Insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Sells 360,000 Shares

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,305,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,135,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,035,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 352,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $8,627,520.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 375,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $8,958,750.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 378,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $8,871,660.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 320,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $7,497,600.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 215,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $4,949,300.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 515,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $11,855,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 117,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $2,702,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 975,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $22,522,500.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 249,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $6,040,740.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 820,000 shares of New York Times Co Class A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $19,122,400.00.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A opened at $25.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. New York Times Co Class A has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.00 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 39.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 10.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 38.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

