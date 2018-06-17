Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 393,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Walt Disney opened at $108.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

