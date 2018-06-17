TheStreet Upgrades Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Noble Financial reissued an average rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.48. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Kornberg sold 30,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $970,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,632 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $1,121,350. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

