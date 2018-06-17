EnerSys (ENS) Raised to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of EnerSys opened at $79.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.19 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 606,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

