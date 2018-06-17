Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A remained flat at $$21.85 during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 321,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 33.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

