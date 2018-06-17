THL Credit (TCRD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRD. BidaskClub upgraded THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. National Securities lowered THL Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on THL Credit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. research analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.26%.

In other news, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 13,626 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $108,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 11,066 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $87,310.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,259 shares of company stock worth $1,906,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

