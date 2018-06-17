Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CFO Thomas George Sells 11,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $122.21.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 212,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.