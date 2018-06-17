Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,377. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

