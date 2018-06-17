Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

WYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide traded down $2.38, hitting $108.44, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,910. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 94.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $34,902.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

