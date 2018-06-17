Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Holdings Increased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew traded up $0.05, hitting $36.88, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 418,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

