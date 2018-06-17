ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash Purchases 150,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 150,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 78,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

Shares of IDK stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

