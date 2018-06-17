Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.83 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 865.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

TransDigm Group traded down $4.26, reaching $339.91, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 766,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,070. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $997,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

