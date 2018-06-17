Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NWE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,336.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 247,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $484,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.