Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,573 Shares of Aecom (ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Aecom worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,642,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Aecom by 16,618.6% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aecom opened at $33.38 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $56,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

