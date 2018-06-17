Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 434,698 Shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 434,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CIGNA were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In other CIGNA news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $175.05. 3,593,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,102. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. CIGNA’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CIGNA in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CIGNA in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.63.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.