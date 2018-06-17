Archrock Inc (AROC) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 441,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.74% of Archrock worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 3,505,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,226. The firm has a market cap of $806.70 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Archrock news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at $853,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.