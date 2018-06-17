Ties.DB (CRYPTO:TIE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $595.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,761,740 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

