Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Insider Pamela H. Cloud Sells 55,402 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $7,285,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $136.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

