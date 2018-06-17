Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $7,285,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and sold 73,657 shares valued at $9,549,170. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

