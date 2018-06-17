Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.82. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $137.97.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $93,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,850 and sold 73,657 shares worth $9,549,170. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.