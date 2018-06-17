Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Lifted by KeyCorp

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $136.27 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $74,852.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,179.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $93,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and sold 73,657 shares valued at $9,549,170. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

