Timothy J. Arens Sells 7,000 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Timothy J. Arens sold 7,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRDX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 285,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,548. The firm has a market cap of $731.84 million, a P/E ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 0.65. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SurModics from $22.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

