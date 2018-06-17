Insider Buying: Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $297,899.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 392,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 216,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,062 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

