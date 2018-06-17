TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to post $9.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.08 billion and the lowest is $8.91 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $8.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $38.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.83 billion to $38.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.59 billion to $40.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,168.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.94. 3,031,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,700. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $95.57.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

