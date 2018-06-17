Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 176,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies opened at $95.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $95.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

