TLP Group LLC Acquires New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 26.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

