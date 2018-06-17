TLP Group LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

