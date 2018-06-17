TLP Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Southern Co (SO) Stock

TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,674,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,617,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of Southern opened at $44.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

