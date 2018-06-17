Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 30,129 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of State Street worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Motco grew its position in State Street by 246.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 2,181,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

