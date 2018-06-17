Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 29,916 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Qorvo worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo traded up $1.47, hitting $85.12, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,785,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,449. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $131,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,883.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,110 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

