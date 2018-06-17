TokenPay Reaches One Day Volume of $259,929.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $259,929.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00040095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,220,981 coins and its circulating supply is 15,409,633 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

