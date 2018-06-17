ValuEngine Downgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $54.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Toll Brothers traded down $0.35, reaching $38.70, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,852. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,225,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,047,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 803.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 235,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

